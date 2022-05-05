Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

CFMS stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 116.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Conformis in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

