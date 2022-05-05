CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) PT Raised to $63.00

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CEIX. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,048.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,931.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 514,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

