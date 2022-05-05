Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) EVP Michael T. Lavin Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) EVP Michael T. Lavin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,670.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a current ratio of 14.08. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $296.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.