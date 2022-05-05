Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Laurie Straten Sells 50,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Laurie Straten sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Laurie Straten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Laurie Straten sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $119,000.00.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $296.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 39.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

