Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE MCF opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.94.
About Contango Oil & Gas (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.