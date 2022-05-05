ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.76.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContraFect during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ContraFect by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.