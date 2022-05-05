Contrasting Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT)

Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Rating) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Elcom International has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Elcom International and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elcom International N/A N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group -73.61% -498.78% -92.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Elcom International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Elcom International and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruiter.com Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Recruiter.com Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than Elcom International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elcom International and Recruiter.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group $22.18 million 1.02 -$16.33 million ($2.54) -0.60

Elcom International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recruiter.com Group.

Summary

Recruiter.com Group beats Elcom International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elcom International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

