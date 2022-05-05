Contrasting General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) & HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Rating) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HealthWarehouse.com and General Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and General Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthWarehouse.com $16.14 million 0.51 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A General Cannabis $5.93 million 5.66 -$8.87 million N/A N/A

HealthWarehouse.com has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthWarehouse.com -3.55% -11.86% -16.26% General Cannabis -149.64% -128.29% -46.38%

Summary

HealthWarehouse.com beats General Cannabis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The company sells prescription medications and OTC products to individual consumers over the Internet. HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is headquartered in Florence, Kentucky.

General Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp. provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp. in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

