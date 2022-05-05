Contrasting iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Puxin (NYSE:NEW)

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) and Puxin (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Puxin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Puxin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

iHuman has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Puxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -3.95% -5.86% -3.28% Puxin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iHuman and Puxin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $148.25 million 1.12 -$5.81 million ($0.10) -31.23 Puxin $445.04 million 0.03 -$4.93 million ($24.70) -0.06

Puxin has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puxin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for iHuman and Puxin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A Puxin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Puxin beats iHuman on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

iHuman Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Puxin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science. The company's study-abroad tutoring services helps students to prepare for admission tests and applications for high schools, universities, and graduate programs primarily in English-speaking countries through study-abroad test preparation courses and study-abroad consulting services. It also provides web-based platforms and mobile apps for K-12 tutoring services; and cloud-based products and services for K-12 tutoring and study-abroad tutoring services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 407 learning centers, which include 328 K-12 and 79 study-abroad learning centers. The company offers its products under the Puxin, Puxin-Lingxian, Puxin-YESSAT, Puxin-Fubusi, and ZMN Education brands, as well as operates franchised schools under the Global Education brand. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

