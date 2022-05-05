Contrasting Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) and Its Competitors

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mind Medicine (MindMed) to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors -179.08% -256.98% -16.14%

12.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -$93.04 million -4.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors $238.89 million -$88.70 million -7.82

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors 274 678 675 28 2.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus target price of 7.67, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 109.30%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than its peers.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.