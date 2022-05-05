Contrasting Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Popular pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Popular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Popular has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Popular and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 0 4 0 3.00 Banco Bradesco 0 2 1 0 2.33

Popular currently has a consensus price target of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.17%. Banco Bradesco has a consensus price target of $4.27, suggesting a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Popular’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 31.84% 14.96% 1.19% Banco Bradesco 21.20% 17.91% 1.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Popular and Banco Bradesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.76 billion 2.28 $934.89 million $11.02 7.46 Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.77 $4.07 billion $0.37 9.85

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Popular. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Popular beats Banco Bradesco on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 169 branches; and 616 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in the Virgin Islands, and 91 ATMs in the United States Mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services. The company also offers leasing, investment and private banking, brokerage, and consortium management services; and real estate products and capitalization bonds. In addition, it provides auto, health, life, and accident and non-life insurance products, as well as pension plans. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

