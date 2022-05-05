Contrasting TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) & Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Borqs Technologies and TuSimple’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies $26.75 million 0.96 -$35.50 million N/A N/A TuSimple $6.26 million 398.16 -$732.67 million ($8.14) -1.38

Borqs Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Borqs Technologies and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A TuSimple 0 1 12 0 2.92

TuSimple has a consensus price target of $45.05, indicating a potential upside of 301.55%. Given TuSimple’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Borqs Technologies and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A TuSimple -11,702.17% -85.13% -59.23%

Summary

Borqs Technologies beats TuSimple on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Borqs Technologies, Inc. provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions. Its BorqsWare software platform consists of BorqsWare Client software that has been used in Android phones, tablets, watches, and various Internet-of-things devices; and BorqsWare Server software platform, which includes back-end server software that allows customers to develop their own mobile end-to-end services for their devices. The company primarily serves mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device original equipment manufacturers, and mobile operators, as well as product solutions of mobile connected devices for enterprise and consumer applications. Borqs Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

