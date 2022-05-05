Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VLRS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.41.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 197.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 74,576 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $182,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

