Copper Mountain Mining (CMMC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE: CMMC) in the last few weeks:

5/2/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$6.00.

5/2/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

4/27/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

4/27/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

4/19/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

4/18/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.65 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total transaction of C$572,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,674,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,903,149.75. Also, Director William Albert Washington acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,311,920. Insiders have sold a total of 525,601 shares of company stock worth $1,983,196 in the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

