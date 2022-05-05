Copper Mountain Mining (CMMC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE: CMMC) in the last few weeks:
- 5/2/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$6.00.
- 5/2/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.50.
- 4/27/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.50.
- 4/27/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.50.
- 4/19/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$4.50.
- 4/18/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75.
Shares of CMMC opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.65 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total transaction of C$572,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,674,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,903,149.75. Also, Director William Albert Washington acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,311,920. Insiders have sold a total of 525,601 shares of company stock worth $1,983,196 in the last 90 days.
