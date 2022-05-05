Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMT opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

