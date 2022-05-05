Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.57.

TSE LUN opened at C$11.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.31. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

