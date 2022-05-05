CorMedix (CRMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CorMedix stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.39.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

