Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BASE. Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Couchbase stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Couchbase by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

