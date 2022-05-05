Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Shravan Goli Sells 35,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $660,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,387.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,136,000.00.

NYSE COUR opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

