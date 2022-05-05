Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Cut to €45.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from €56.00 ($58.95) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covestro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Covestro from €74.00 ($77.89) to €72.00 ($75.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Covestro from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Covestro has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

