Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Cut to €58.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($65.26) to €58.50 ($61.58) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COVTY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Covestro from €56.00 ($58.95) to €45.00 ($47.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Covestro from €74.00 ($77.89) to €72.00 ($75.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.64.
OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. Covestro has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.24.
About Covestro
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
