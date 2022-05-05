Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Lowered to €60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($75.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

COVTY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Covestro from €56.00 ($58.95) to €45.00 ($47.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covestro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Covestro from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Covestro from €62.00 ($65.26) to €58.50 ($61.58) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.64.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. Covestro has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.3605 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Covestro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.