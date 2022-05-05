Cowen Boosts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $225.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.14.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $157.43 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.38 and its 200 day moving average is $142.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
