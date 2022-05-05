Cowen Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $72.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 156.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.97.

UBER stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $54.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after acquiring an additional 503,371 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after acquiring an additional 225,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after acquiring an additional 634,567 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

