Cowen Increases Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $170.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

LNG opened at $146.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $78.77 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after purchasing an additional 772,802 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,193,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,093,000 after buying an additional 256,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

