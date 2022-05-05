Cowen Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $120.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cowen from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of WING stock opened at $96.99 on Thursday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.49.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 697,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

