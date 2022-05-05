Cowen Trims Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Target Price to $19.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. Fisker has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. The company’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fisker by 29.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fisker by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fisker by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

