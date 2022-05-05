CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:CVU opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.75. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
