CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) & Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Critical Comparison

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CPI Card Group and Issuer Direct’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $375.12 million 0.35 $15.94 million $1.36 8.59 Issuer Direct $21.88 million 4.24 $3.29 million $0.86 28.49

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than Issuer Direct. CPI Card Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of CPI Card Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CPI Card Group and Issuer Direct, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CPI Card Group and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group 4.25% -12.54% 6.28% Issuer Direct 15.04% 11.11% 8.91%

Risk & Volatility

CPI Card Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats CPI Card Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CPI Card Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, And Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, group service providers, and card transaction processors in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares. It also offers ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. In addition, the company provides investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components; and professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging. It serves individuals, corporate issuers, public and private companies, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, and mutual funds; and professional firms, such as investor relations and public relations firms, as well as the accounting and legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

