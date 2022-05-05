Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,320,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 137,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

