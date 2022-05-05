Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -29.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 137,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

