Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $468.80.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $640.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.03. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $381.93 and a 1 year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $14.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $1.64. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 41.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

