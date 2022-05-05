Credit Suisse Group Trims Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Target Price to $130.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.87.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

