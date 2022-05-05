Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 384,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 78,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDI opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $9.17.

