Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 52,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $655,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,332,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,583,464.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 42,298 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $587,096.24.

On Monday, April 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,393 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $273,266.20.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $472,505.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $302,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRCT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.