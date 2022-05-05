Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,247 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 126,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 402,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 201,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

