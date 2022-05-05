Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after buying an additional 577,142 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 659,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 300,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 689,069 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

