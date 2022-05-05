Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88. Cryoport has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,949,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 36.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after buying an additional 386,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 29.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after buying an additional 374,045 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 5,775.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,411,000.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

