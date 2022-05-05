CS Disco (LAW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect CS Disco to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. CS Disco has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CS Disco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAW opened at $31.06 on Thursday. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

In other news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $501,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

