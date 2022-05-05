CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $5.54 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.
About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.