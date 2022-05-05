CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $5.54 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 903,439 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,883 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.