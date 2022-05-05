CTI BioPharma (CTIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 903,439 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.