CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 10,406 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 10,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $190,637.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 868,054 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,749.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.48 and a 12-month high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

CTO Realty Growth shares are going to split on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

CTO has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

