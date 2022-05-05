CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 3,600 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 872,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127,274.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 10,406 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth shares are going to split on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

CTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

