CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 4.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in CubeSmart by 32.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

