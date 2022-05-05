CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.
Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 4.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in CubeSmart by 32.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
