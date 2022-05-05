Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Director Chris Avery Acquires 5,000 Shares

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CFR opened at $136.60 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,405,000 after buying an additional 102,683 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,548,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

