Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

CPIX opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

