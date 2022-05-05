Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) EVP Richard Denning Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.42. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cumulus Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,959,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.