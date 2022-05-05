Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Insider David Edward Milner Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CMLS stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $293.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.42. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CMLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cumulus Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

