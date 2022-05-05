CuriosityStream (CURI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. On average, analysts expect CuriosityStream to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CURI opened at $2.26 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on CURI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 22.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 23,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 1,320.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 37,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the third quarter worth about $116,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

