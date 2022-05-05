Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Curis by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,753 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Curis by 2,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,376 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Curis by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Curis by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.15. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

